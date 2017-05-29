WWE News: Jim Ross on his drug addiction

Jim Ross opens up about his drug addiction, reveals how he overcame the dangerous habit.

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with The A.V. Club, Jim Ross spoke about his drug addiction and how he overcame it. Ross was asked about his autobiography Slobberknocker: My Life In Wrestling and anything surprising it included, to which JR added the aforementioned drug issues.

In case you didn’t know...

Jim Ross is widely regarded as one of the best commentators in the world and is a highly respected personality in the professional wrestling industry. The 65-year old has battled several health issues including Bell’s Palsy- a disease that causes temporary paralysis of facial muscles.

The heart of the matter

On his drug addiction, Ross stated:

“You're going to hear about my addiction to drugs. I was addicted to Ambien and Xanax, together, with Crown Royal. I was on Uranus, and Pluto, and Neptune, and everywhere else late at night. (Because) I had severe sleep apnea--and still do--I stopped breathing 99 times in an hour in a sleep test. So I wasn't in real great shape with that deal."

Additionally, Ross also spoke about how he overcame his addiction comparing it to quitting smoking:

“Ambien is a temporary medication for insomnia. Temporary. Not [a] ten year [one]--- it's not a (revolutionary) story, it's eye-opening, and shows it can happen to anybody. It was like smoking, I just decided one day to quit smoking, and stopped. Done, I'm done."

What’s next?

The legendary professional wrestling announcer recently called the WWE United Kingdom Championship matchup between Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne at NXT Takeover: Chicago.

Jim Ross’ autobiography Slobberknocker: My Life In Wrestling will be released in the fall of 2017.

Author’s take

Jim Ross is one of the most endearing personalities in the history of our sport. Good ol’ JR may not be as prominently featured on WWE’s main roster TV programming anymore, but the legend does make sporadic appearances for the company.

My hat is off to Mr Jim Ross for being so open about his addiction and, in the process, inspiring others who may be going through something similar at the moment.

