WWE News: Jim Ross on whether The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels could have a good match today

Good Ol' JR, at WrestleMania 33.

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Jim 'JR' Ross has said that Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker would have a great match today, even if the pair isn't in their physical prime.

In case you didn't know

Jim Ross is arguably the most legendary and most-respected commentator in professional wrestling.

Commentating during the Attitude Era, and has called matches for both men.

This week on RAW, Michaels returned to confront the Undertaker, who will face Shawn's best friend Triple H at WWE Super Show-Down.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on his Ross Report, JR had high praise for the confrontation between the Showstopper and the Deadman

"They stole the show. They’re so far ahead in making an emotional attachment than some of their peers, might I say most of their peers on their team, it’s not even funny. These guys are what you would say is over. They’re really over."

Responding to reports that Shawn is expected to come out of retirement, for a match against the Phenom, Ross commented on fans being critical of the pair for not being 'in their prime'.

"Of course they’re not in their prime physically. Mentally, I suggest to you, they’re probably the best they’ve ever been mentally to tell a story, to bring you in, to captivate you, to capture your attention.

"It’s done psychologically more often than not. I just think that they can give us a great match if and when it’s going to happen."

What's next?

Shawn Michaels will reportedly be the guest referee in the upcoming match between Triple H and The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down

WWE Super Show-Down will take place October 6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, and will be the first major WWE event in the country since their 2002 Global Warning Tour.

