WWE News: Jim Ross on which WWE superstars he feels should turn heel

The legendary WWE commentator has thrown in two names who he feels are in a desperate need of a change of direction.

Jim Ross

What’s the story?

During the recent edition of The Ross Report, WWE’s veteran and legendary Pro Wrestling commentator Jim Ross shared his thoughts on which WWE Superstar he thinks should turn heel from the current roster.

In case you didn’t know...

As of right now, in WWE there are several Superstars who are in desperate need of a change of direction.

The likes of Finn Balor and Bobby Roode, who have been stuck on the mid-card for such a long period of time, are certainly the two superstars who are in a desperate need for a change of direction in their career.

The returning Bobby Lashley, who if you might recall was a monster heel in Impact Wrestling, is also currently being treated as a bland babyface who is failing to live up to all of his expectations and could very well use a heel turn to turn around his WWE return into a success.

The heart of the matter

According to WWE legend Jim Ross, he currently feels that there are indeed a few Superstars from the current WWE roster who are currently in need of a heel turn and change in direction.

As per JR, he thinks that Monday Night Raw Superstars Bobby Lashley and Bobby Roode are the two men who are in a desperate need of a heel turn.

In addition, JR also noted that both Lashley and Roode are more than capable of pulling-off a heel gimmick in a successful manner and could potentially be two of the biggest heels on the current main-event scene in WWE. (H/T: WreslteZone)

“Their persona makes me think heel first. And so sometimes when the average Joe, like me or you, look at somebody and we think ‘villain’ it’s hard to get us to change our opinion of that personality, but I think, in the long run, there’s money in Bobby Lashley and Bobby Roode both as main event-level heels in WWE.”

What’s next?

Both Bobby Lashley and Bobby Roode will compete at the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV, with Lashley scheduled to face-off against Sami Zayn and Roode slated to compete in the Men’s MITB Ladder match.