WWE News: Jim Ross praises AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton match on SmackDown

Jim Ross was pleased with Randy Orton and AJ Styles' match on SmackDown.

by Mike Diaz News 10 Mar 2017, 19:15 IST

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross was very impressed with AJ Styles and Randy Orton’s match on SmackDown Live

What’s the story?

Former WWE commentator and Hall Of Famer Jim Ross knows a thing or two about the wrestling business. Ross has since departed from the WWE after a controversial release but is still very active in the pro wrestling community.

He has released the latest edition of his weekly blog JR’s BBQ, where he reviewed the No. 1-contenders match for the WWE Title between Randy Orton and AJ Styles this past week on SmackDown Live.

In case you didn’t know...

Ross started his career with the WWE in 1993 and was the voice of the brand for over 20 years before his controversial release after a WWE 2K14 roster reveal panel mishap.

The heart of the matter

Here’s what Ross had to say about Orton and Styles’ match-up on SmackDown Live earlier this week (all transcribed quotes courtesy of Wrestling Inc.):

"The broadcast was solid until the AJ-RKO match which was excellent and pushed this show up another level. Both men came to work ready to excel and they did. Orton was as good as he's been in a while and when Randy is 'good' he's damn good. AJ Styles once again proved Tuesday night why I perceive him to be the best bell to bell performer in the pro wrestling biz. Isn't it unique how seemingly every opponent of AJ Styles has their best, WWE bouts against the Georgia Peach."

What’s next?

Following the win, Orton will go on to main event Wrestlemania against his now-former Tag Team partner Bray Wyatt, after betraying ‘The Eater Of Worlds’ and burning Sister Abigail’s resting place.

Orton and Wyatt are two of the best workers on the WWE roster today, and their match-up for the WWE Title in Orlando should definitely live up to the expectations of the fans.

Sportskeeda’s take

SmackDown Live has been the show to watch these past few weeks and it’s mainly had to do with the incredible story Orton and Wyatt are trying to tell. Wyatt is now a Wrestlemania veteran who has had the honour of sharing the grandest stage of them all with The Undertaker, something he and Orton now have in common.

When they clash for the WWE Title they will put a cap on one of the greatest storylines of the year.

