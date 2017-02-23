WWE News: Jim Ross praises Kevin Owens, comments on SmackDown's controversial finish

The WWE Legend was highly impressed with Owen's work on Raw this week.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 23 Feb 2017, 20:32 IST

Owens delivered a classic promo on Raw

What's the story?

In his latest blog post at Jrbarbq.com, WWE Legend Jim Ross praised Kevin Owens for his promo during the opening segment of Raw this week and also commented on the controversial finish of SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know...

This week's episode of Raw started with a classic promo from Kevin Owens, who attacked his former best friend Chris Jericho last week. While fans expected him to explain his actions, Owens only spoke about his opponent for Fastlane Goldberg and refused to say anything about Jericho.

On the other hand, the main event of SmackDown Live this week was a 10-man battle royal to determine the new #1 contender for the WWE Championship. The match, however, ended controversially after the final two contestants Luke Harper and AJ Styles got eliminated at the same time.

The heart of the matter

In his latest blog post, JR praised Kevin Owens for his mic work during the latest Raw episode and said that it was his best promo since arriving in WWE:

"Kevin Owens was the star of Monday Night Raw as his show opening, in-ring promo was excellent and was arguably Owens' best verbal work since arriving in WWE. His pending WM33 bout with Chris Jericho has show stealing potential and should prove to be a major win for KO at the WWE's biggest event. "

He also commented on the storyline involving the WWE Championship getting extended one more week saying that he has zero issues with the finish:

"Not overly sure if the complaining fans were miffed about the 'execution' of the finish. I can only assume that some fans were not pleased with the execution. I had zero issues with the finish and it extends the storyline one more week plus it will positively enhance Luke Harper's creative value to WWE."

What's next?

When Chris Jericho will return to WWE programming is not known as of yet but it's most likely that he will return before WrestleMania so he can have his rumoured match against Owens.

Speaking of the WWE Championship, we should finally get an answer as to who would be facing Bray Wyatt at Mania next week as Daniel Bryan has announced a #1 contender's match between Styles and Harper for next week's episode of SmackDown.

Sportskeeda's take

Both the Kevin Owens and the Harper-Styles storylines have made the current WWE Programming far more interesting and we can expect that the upcoming weeks will answer all our questions after recent events.

