WWE News: Jim Ross reacts to rumors of Goldberg winning the Universal Championship

Ross feels that making Goldberg Champion at Fastlane may be the right way to go.

Could Goldberg leave Fastlane as the WWE Universal Champion?

What’s the story?

WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross recently gave his thoughts on Goldberg potentially walking into WrestleMania 33 in Orlando as the WWE Universal Champion.

In case you didn’t know...

Goldberg not only accepted Brock Lesnar’s challenge for WrestleMania 33 this past Monday night on Raw but also issued one of his own. He challenged Kevin Owens to a Universal Championship match at WWE Fastlane. Chris Jericho accepted on his best friend’s behalf.

The heart of the matter

Jim Ross recently posted a blog entry on his website. In the blog, he addressed the rumors that Goldberg would be the WWE Universal Champion heading into WrestleMania 33.

Ross stated that smart money seemed to be leaning on the WrestleMania main event being Goldberg defending the WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar. Here’s what he wrote:

“You can do the math on this one. I like the booking if it goes down this way as it adds a viable wrinkle to the expected main event that was born under surprising and unlikely circumstances in November. The argument that WWE is building around two, older talents is feasible but no promotion can ‘save’ an epic match that already has a short shelf life.”

Ross would go on to say that his way of thinking was to get it while one can. He added that the more viewers WrestleMania 33 draws this year, the better it is for every talent in WWE to put on a memorable performance in their respective matches, so they can possibly cement themselves as a main event Superstar for WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

He also stated that because the Lesnar-Goldberg storyline likely has a “sooner than one would like to admit shelf life,” he agrees with WWE’s strategy to get as much as they can out of Goldberg and Lesnar right now. He said that he seriously doubts that there will ever be another opportunity to promote the match, which is relevant now.

You can read the full blog post here.

What’s next?

We will have to see if Goldberg is the WWE Universal Champion when he walks into WrestleMania 33 on April 2nd, 2017. He faces Kevin Owens for that title on March 5th at WWE Fastlane.



Sportskeeda’s take

While, “Good ol’ J.R.,” isn’t wrong, we feel that the Goldberg/Lesnar match does not need the WWE Universal Championship. The feud has been built off of Lesnar being cocky in thinking he could take out this fifty-year-old man that had a really good run almost twenty years ago, and getting shown up due to his hubris.

They have booked themselves into a corner, and they almost have to put the Universal Championship on Goldberg. If Brock costs Goldberg the match at Fastlane it devalues the WWE Universal Championship and makes Brock look dumb, which is the last thing that title needs.

