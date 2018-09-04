WWE News: Jim Ross recalls Vince McMahon's first reaction to seeing Brock Lesnar

Lesnar captures the 2002 King of the Ring, defeating Rob Van Dam.

What's the story?

Legendary announcer Jim 'JR' Ross has said that Vince McMahon compared Brock Lesnar to an "angry Viking", whilst speaking on The Jim Ross Report.

In case you didn't know...

Lesnar made his on-screen debut in WWE in 2002, winning the WWE Championship on 3 occasions, as well as the 2002 King of the Ring.

In 2004, Lesnar left and later joined the UFC, before returning to WWE in 2012, where he has held the WWE World Championship and Universal Championship.

At SummerSlam 2018, Lesnar's 504-day reign as Universal champion ended when he lost the title to Roman Reigns.

The heart of the matter

Ross said how Lesnar's first moment with WWE came in 1999 when Brock was backstage at the SummerSlam 1999 pay per view, which was held in Lesnar's home state of Minnesota.

"Brock came to the event. We were recruiting him. Jerry Brisco was recruiting him heavily. He was on him. He was our number one target and we got him. We got our guy. And he came to the show because, Brock, I don't think he had been to a pro wrestling event in his life."

The Oklahoma native explained how Vince had never seen a picture of Brock, and it was up to Ross to point him out to the chairman.

"So, I said, 'he's standing out here' and when Vince walked by, he gave him a little wave. He saw, 'wait a minute, is that what I think it is? Is that 6'3", 280 [lbs.]? Is that blonde hair? Looks like an angry Viking or a heifer bull.' So Vince made a little detour, shook Brock's hand, the rest, as they say, is history."

What's next?

With his loss at SummerSlam, Brock is taking an extended hiatus from WWE and is expected to make a return to UFC, with a match between him and Daniel Cormier rumored.