WWE News: Jim Ross reveals his dream match for Brock Lesnar

by Nithin Joseph News 29 May 2017, 04:34 IST

In an interview conducted by the A.V. Club, former WWE announcer and Hall of Famer Jim Ross revealed that a match against Braun Strowman would be his dream match for current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Jim Ross has recently made returns to the WWE and was the announcer for the main event match at WrestleMania 33 between the Undertaker and Roman Reigns. He recently commentated the UK title match at NXT TakeOver: Chicago.

Brock Lesnar beat Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33 and is scheduled to face either Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, Samoa Joe or Roman Reigns for the same at Great Balls of Fire.

However, former WWE announcer and Hall of Famer Jim Ross believes that none of the aforementioned men would be able to put on a dream match against the Beast Incarnate. According to Ross, Brock Lesnar’s ideal matchup would be against the ‘Monster Among Men’ Braun Strowman.The Hall of Famer was quoted saying, “I’m a different cat though, man. I’d like to see Braun Strowman – in a big build-up – against Lesnar. I think that’d be a nice car crash”.

Jim Ross also gave his opinion on various other matches he would have like to see, but he later stated that these matches wouldn’t be plausible as most of the wrestlers he mentioned were already retired. This list included wrestlers like Steve Austin, Shaun Michaels and The Rock.

Luckily for Jim Ross, the likelihood of this matchup happening is extremely high. Braun Strowman is reportedly scheduled to face Brock Lesnar at Summerslam for the Universal Championship. However, the Monster Among Men is currently out of action with an elbow injury and is set to return in a few months time.

It would be great to see Strowman make a surprise return at the Great Balls of Fire PPV, but with his injuries, it seems highly unlikely.

The idea of a match between Strowman and Lesnar sounds extremely intriguing because it has the potential to be a hard-hitting matchup. However, the idea of Strowman possibly becoming Universal Champion isn’t exactly mouth-watering. I would personally prefer seeing the title on either Seth Rollins or Finn Balor mainly because they have more charisma and popularity than Strowman.