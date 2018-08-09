WWE News: Jim Ross reveals the issues with this year's SummerSlam main event

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.21K // 09 Aug 2018, 21:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar takes on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar defends his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam next weekend, but it's believed that the crowd could once again be a problem for this main event much like WrestleMania.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Lesnar and Reigns have already collided twice in the past four months for the Universal Championship, with the WWE Universe reacting negatively to their match in the main event of WrestleMania back in April, before the rematch at The Greatest Royal Rumble just a few weeks afterward.

Reigns isn't getting the reaction that the company has wanted for him over the past few years, so they have turned Lesnar into a dislikable character in order to get cheers for Reigns, but this failed at WrestleMania since the crowd decided to hijack the match and this could happen again at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

SummerSlam takes place next weekend and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently revealed some of the issues that he thinks WWE will have with the SummerSlam main event on his Jim Ross Report podcast.

"Reigns and Lesnar I guess will go on last at SummerSlam." He said via eWrestling. "I assume that. I don't know that. But if it is the last match of a long night, is that position you want to have your Universal title displayed under? I'm not sure. I'm not sure at all and I wonder what kind of reaction these two gentlemen are going to receive from the live audience. And if it is overtly negative, is that the image or the sound that you go off the air with? Just my question."

What's next?

The stage is already set for the match between Lesnar and Reigns at SummerSlam, but you have to believe that WWE is prepared for the fans to hijack the match and will hopefully have a solution.

Do you think WWE will allow Lesnar and Reigns to main event SummerSlam? Have your say in the comments section below...