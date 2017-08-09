WWE News: Jim Ross reveals who asked him to call the Wrestlemania 33 main event

Surprisingly, it was not The Undertaker.

Who called the legend back to the commentary booth, once again?

What's the story?

At Wrestlemania 33, we saw legendary play-by-play announcer Jim Ross step back into the commentary booth after a leave of absence from the company to call, in all likelihood, The Undertaker's final match. Good Ol' JR was a guest on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast, where he revealed that it was Vince McMahon who called him back. We bring you his quote, via Wrestling Inc. in this very piece.

In case you didn't know...

Jim Ross was an integral part of WWE over time, not merely on commentary but also as the Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. He was released from the company because of an incident concerning an inebriated Ric Flair that he could not completely contain. Fans were glad to see him back at Wrestlemania and jubilant at the fact that he is likely to call the Mae Young Classic as well as the (hopefully) forthcoming United Kingdom Show on the WWE Network.

The heart of the matter

While it had been supposed that Ross had been brought back at the insistence of The Undertaker, Jim Ross dispelled those rumours:

Vince McMahon's idea was to bring me back. It was Vince's idea to call the Undertaker match. I was under the impression that Undertaker had suggested I call the match when he heard that I might come back. Kevin Dunn was crucial in the negotiations.

While JR may have burned some bridges with the owner of WWE, we are glad to see that things are finally back to status quo for him, with Vince McMahon. This association could yield many entertainment moments once again.

What's next?

We're only days away from the Mae Young Classic and look forward to watching Jim Ross and Lita at the commentary desk, calling the matches!

Author's take

Jim Ross is a legend and despite his poor showing at NJPW recently, is still perhaps the voice of professional wrestling. It was sad to see him depart from WWE when he did, and we're glad to see him return. Here's wishing Jim Ross all the success in the world with the professional wrestling endeavors that he wishes to continue with!