WWE News: Jim Ross reveals reason why CM Punk was dealt a tough hand by officials

CM Punk

Jim Ross talks CM Punk's early days in WWE

Former WWE star CM Punk has been a hot topic of conversation this week, as he made an appearance at Starrcast III this past weekend and sat down for a tell-all interview, during which he discussed his past, his time in WWE, the budding AEW vs WWE war, and more.

On the latest episode of "Grilling JR," host and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross spoke at length about CM Punk, and why it was difficult for Punk to get a fair shake during his early days in WWE.

"Really, in the practical application in this matter, Punk was never really treated overly fair just as the personal interaction of a talent," said Ross. "He was not outgoing. He was certainly not an ass-kisser, and if you’re not a sycophant sometimes, and that’s the only thing that’s making you stand out and ingratiate yourself to all the decision makers, you can find yourself being dealt a tough hand." [h/t to 411Mania for the transcription].

JR addresses CM Punk perception

Ross also commented on the perception that CM Punk was a "high maintenance" talent in WWE, and compared Punk to Hall of Famer Steve Austin, who had a similar backstage persona in the company.

"I know that sometimes if you got talent that you can say is ‘high maintenance’ — you know, Stone Cold Steve Austin was high maintenance," revealed Ross. "He didn’t trust anybody. He had a very great sense what he was doing, what he could do well, what he couldn’t do well. He also had a feeling about how he interacted with — Austin was not the most social guy in the world. He became that more often because when you become more accepted, then it’s easier to get more involved in this thing from an emotional standpoint. But Punk was a lot like Austin in that regard."

Despite much speculation that he might make an appearance at All Out, CM Punk did not show up at the PPV and his future in pro wrestling remains a very big "what if" for pro wrestling fans.

