WWE News: Jim Ross says his wife is now on life support

A miracle is the need of the hour.

JR’s wife Jan Ross suffered multiple fractures in her skull.

What’s the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross just shared some tragic news regarding his wife Jan’s status. The WWE legend said that she has been put on life support and that her brain injury has turned ‘catastrophic’.

In case you didn’t know...

Jan Ross was returning home from the gym on Monday on her Vespa when a car knocked her down from the back. She was not wearing a helmet and suffered severe fractures in her skull as a result of the impact. The pro wrestling fraternity has been praying for Jan ever since Jim broke the sad news, with WWE stars, legends and wrestling pundits constantly reminding the fans about her condition and praying for her well-being.

The heart of the matter

Jim Ross posted a heartfelt blog on the condition of his wife in which he seemed optimistic about her well-being. He said that he hopes the swelling in her brain reduces soon, which is a necessary sign of her recovery.

"It's that simple. Nonetheless, my little, Italian angel who loves her Steelers and all things Pittsburgh is fighting for all's she worth to save her life. I will fully admit that there has been no experience in my life that could have prepared me for this life changing week. To see one's life partner and love of one's life being kept alive via life support equipment is tragically heartbreaking."

Ross expressed immense gratitude towards the fans and all those who are currently praying for his wife’s survival.

"My wife would be so moved to know how many of you are praying for her.”

Impact

The heartbreaking update from the WWE legend has saddened the pro wrestling community. Big Show also offered his support to Good Ol’ JR’s wife and said that the entire WWE is wholeheartedly praying for her.

We can only hope these prayers don’t go in vain.

Author’s take

It’s deeply saddening to know about the critical condition that Jan is in and we at Sportskeeda are united in prayer. Miracles only happen with profound belief and powerful prayer and we sincerely hope and pray God works his magic here. Stay strong JR, our thoughts and prayers go out to you and your wife.