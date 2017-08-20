WWE News: Jim Ross says The Undertaker isn’t done with WWE

The Deadman may rise again.

Will the Undertaker take up his signature hat and coat once again?

What’s the story?

Jim Ross recently sat down with Wrestle Zone for an interview. When the WWE Hall of Famer was asked about The Undertaker, he said: “Until he says he’s done he’s not done.” This lends more weight to the stories which reported that the Deadman was heading to New York City on Friday.

In case you didn’t know...

Rumors about The Undertaker’s retirement have been circulating since the end of the Streak at WrestleMania 30. Many believed that the Texas native would step away from the squared circle following the end of the fabled streak, but he still appeared at the next three WrestleManias.

At WrestleMania 33, The Undertaker was defeated by Roman Reigns and exited the ring in a manner which implied that he was ready to hang up his boots.

The heart of the matter

Ross said that despite the finish to WrestleMania 33, The Deadman could continue to wrestle because nothing was set in stone by the company or by The Undertaker himself.

“Until he says he’s done he’s not done. I think Vince McMahon is a marketing genius. He’s not going to miss any opportunity to monetize and maximize this amazing investment in this legacy of The Undertaker. Until The Undertaker says he’s done and it’s validated by the company and is signed off in that essence, for lack of a better term, I still say Undertaker is active and could return and wrestle at any time.”

Though unlikely, The Undertaker could return to the ring at some point this year and seek revenge on Roman Reigns for defeating him at WrestleMania 33.

What’s next?

The Undertaker is reportedly in New York City for SummerSlam weekend, and even though he is unlikely to make an appearance on WWE television, Jr's comments do hint that a WWE return may be possible for one Mark Callaway.

Author’s take

Most people thought that The Deadman had retired after his supposed farewell at WrestleMania 33. However, the WWE has never explicitly stated that he has retired, so the door is always open for the Demon of Death Valley to wrestle again.

