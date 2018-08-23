WWE News: Jim Ross sees this star as a future WrestleMania headliner

WWE commentator Jim Ross

What's the story?

Veteran WWE commentator Jim Ross thinks current NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream has the tools that might lead him to headline WrestleMania someday.

Ross expounded upon why The Velveteen Dream has such a high ceiling, so to speak--adding that the latter could possibly wrestle in the main event of WrestleMania someday.

In case you didn't know...

The Velveteen Dream is widely regarded as one of the very best young professional wrestling performers in the business today.

Experts note that it is his impressive athletic ability, mic skills, arrogance and in-ring story-telling that have effectively backed up his persona.

Recently, Velveteen Dream defeated EC3 in a high-profile match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV.

The heart of the matter

The latest respected industry figure to give Velveteen Dream the nod of approval is legendary commentator and on-screen personality Jim Ross. Jim Ross is seemingly very impressed with Velveteen Dream and stated on The Ross Report

This kid is going to be phenomenal. He has too much charisma [and] too much athleticism. Mark my words, maybe two or three years, maybe a little longer, not much, top of the card at WrestleMania. I like this kid.

Velveteen Dream also came up with tights written: "Call me up Vince" at TakeOver: Brooklyn this Saturday.

What's next?

With a slew of programs alongside the top talent in NXT under his belt, there isn't much else for Dream to accomplish on the yellow brand--Furthermore, he has earned himself this standing in the WWE without even winning a single title.

The young lad constantly is constantly showered by praise from several Hall of Famers and WWE legends which shows us he is already championship material should he move to the main roster--and undoubtedly 'The Next Big Thing' in WWE.

This indicates that WWE head honcho Vince McMahon might not wait much longer and may perhaps fulfill Dream's dream; calling the latter up to the main roster.

What are your thoughts on Jim Ross' statements? Sound off in the comments!