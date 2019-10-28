WWE News: Jim Ross snaps back at fan claiming WWE didn't want him back

Jim Ross has been quite outspoken on his both his podcast and Twitter in recent weeks

Jim Ross has been making many headlines this week after he decided to be the one to respond to comments that WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins made about AEW and Kenny Omega. Ross has been very outspoken on his podcast and his Twitter page lately and once again today, he decided to respond to a fan claiming that WWE wanted fresh faces behind their commentary desk.

My @WWE contract expired and I chose to not renegotiate and go to work with @AEWrestling & @TonyKhan.



26 great years in @WWE but I’ve never been happier. #Facts https://t.co/bzs6E0vyta — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) October 27, 2019

Jim Ross is the lead commentator for All Elite Wrestling, a company that Ross joined after his contract expired earlier this year. Ross had been working with WWE as part of a legends deal until then and decided against renewing it back in March.

Ross had taken up other projects like calling the pilot episode of the return of professional wrestling on World of Sport in the United Kingdom in 2016. After the expiration of his contract, Ross left his long-standing home in the WWE and decided to head over to All Elite Wrestling instead.

Ross has been under fire in recent weeks, but he is part of a commentary team that includes Pro Wrestling Guerrilla's Excalibur and WCW alum Tony Schiavone; together, the trio has been doing great things for the company ever since its debut on TNT at the beginning of the month.

WWE has gone for some fresh faces on commentary since the Draft with Dio Madden and Vic Joseph joining Jerry Lawler on Monday Night Raw. On SmackDown, however, Michael Cole has taken up play-by-play duties, ably supported by Corey Graves, thus forming a two-man commentary team on the Blue brand.

Do you think Jim Ross made the right choice to move over to All Elite Wrestling? Have your say in the comments section below...

