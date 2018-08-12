Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Jim Ross Speaks on Fans Booing Roman Reigns Because 'People Think It's Cool'

David Cullen
ANALYST
News
1.05K   //    12 Aug 2018, 23:27 IST

I
Interesting theory

What's the story?

During a recent edition of The Ross Report, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross touched on one of the most ongoing topics in wrestling today, the crowd reaction to Roman Reigns. He has a very interesting theory on it.

In case you didn't know...

Jim Ross has been both supportive and critical of Roman Reigns in the past, so his views are anything but biased.

JR believes it will be a major mistake on WWE's part if they were to close SummerSlam with the Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match, which is the current plan, mainly because of what he feels the crowd reaction will be, which will likely be similar to how it was at WrestleMania 34 earlier this year with the live crowd heavily booing both men.

The heart of the matter

While talking on a number of topics during his recent Ross Report, JR discussed the crowd reaction towards Roman Reigns. While it seems that Roman is generally booed because many fans generally don't like him, JR had a different take on it. He said:

'' I just think it's almost like when Angle comes out, it's, 'you suck!', 'Cena sucks'… I think people think it's the thing to do and they're not hip or cool if they don't do it as evidenced by the crowd looking to do a hostile takeover in Pittsburgh at Extreme Rules. I wasn't too crazy about it. I just think it's a topical thing and people think it's cool.

That's the best answer I've got for you. I don't know why it would be. And nobody can tell us why exactly it is. We've all got a theory and that's all it is. Let it play out. And I had a little experience in talent relations. I would have no issues hiring Roman Reigns today even if I knew what adventure it would be in head of us. He's that big a talent. "

What's next?

Two weeks ago on RAW during Brock Lesnar's attack on RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, fans did actually chant ''We Want Roman''. It wasn't a trend to be continued though as he was mostly booed the following week. More than likely the match between he and Lesnar at SummerSlam will garner a very similar reaction to their match at WrestleMania.


David Cullen
ANALYST
26 years old
Fetching more content...
