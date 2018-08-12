Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Jim Ross Speaks on If Bobby Roode Should Turn Heel

David Cullen
ANALYST
News
607   //    12 Aug 2018, 22:55 IST

Seems like
Seems like everyone is in agreement

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is back with his latest The Ross Report. During it, he discussed a number of topics, including if he thinks 'The Glorious One' Bobby Roode, should turn heel or not.

In case you didn't know...

Bobby Roode debuted on the post-SummerSlam edition of Smackdown last year. Despite having been a heel in NXT, Bobby debuted as a face, allegedly because WWE didn't want to change his 'Glorious' theme music, yet also felt that it was to catchy for fans not to sing along with and would put him over as a face.

A big part of the reason why Bobby had such a great run with NXT was that he played to his strengths of being a great heel. Much like in TNA, Bobby shined as an obnoxious heel in NXT, and fans both loved it and loved to hate him.

The heart of the matter

During a recent edition of The Ross Report, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross spoke on if he thinks Roode should turn heel or not. Like most others, J.R does, in fact, believe that Bobby needs to turn heel. He said:

'' I think Bobby Roode would be better served in WWE, in my opinion, as a villain. Roode's natural body English, facial expressions, everything. He's a natural heel. He should be put in his natural habitat and allowed to feed. "

What's next?

Roode hasn't been up to that much on RAW ever since he was drafted over during the post-WrestleMania Superstar Shake Up. So far, he has had short and go nowhere feuds with Elias and Mojo Rawly.

As of this writing, it looks like his feud with Mojo is about to end. He has nothing scheduled for SummerSlam sadly, but hopefully, he will be used correctly, starting with a heel turn, after SummerSlam.

David Cullen
ANALYST
26 years old
