WWE News: Jim Ross talks about why he decided to redo the call on several Mae Young Classic matches

Jim Ross opens up on some of the inner workings of the business.

Lita and Jim Ross will make up the commentary team for the inaugural Mae Young Classic...

What's the story?

During a recent edition of The Ross Report, Jim Ross revealed some behind the scenes information regarding the Mae Young Classic. The WWE Hall of Famer said that the decision to redo the call on some of the matches only helped to enhance the commentary.

In case you didn't know....

Jim Ross is best known for being the play-by-play announcer for the WWF during the Attitude Era, but he got his start in pro wrestling in 1974 with the southern territories of the NWA. He started as a referee before transitioning to various backstage roles.

The heart of the matter

Ross decided to redo the commentary track for 16 of the matches that were already recorded at Full Sail in July. He stated that they decided to re-record to improve the commentary, not because there were any mistakes in the first take.

Recording commentary after a match is nothing new with Jim Ross as that is how he and Josh Barnett record the English audio for the New Japan Pro Wrestling television show on Axs TV. Within this podcast, Jim expanded on those thoughts with the following quote below:

"I felt like we did a better job. The job wasn't bad the first go-around, but the creative change, the things that we were talking about were planned and now they had been tweaked," JR said. "That's entertainment, that's the business. Anytime you get a chance to do the rewrite, you're gonna do the rewrite. Always make it better, always make it better."

What's next?

The first four episodes of the Mae Young Classic will be available on the WWE Network from August 29, 2017. The next four episodes will premiere on September 04, 2017, and the finals will air live on the WWE Network on the September 12, 2017, edition of Smackdown Live.

Author's take

There is absolutely nothing wrong with re-recording commentary tracks for wrestling matches that are not aired live. It happens a lot more often than most people think.

I'm definitely excited to see what Jim Ross and Lita bring to the commentary of this tournament. Much like the Cruiserweight Classic last year, this will be something special.

