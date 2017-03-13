WWE News: Jim Ross thinks Brock Lesnar and Goldberg can go ten minutes at WrestleMania

J.R. gives his thoughts on the Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg match at WrestleMania 33.

Goldberg will defend the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar

What’s the story?

At WrestleMania 33, Goldberg will defend the Universal Championship against, “The Beast Incarnate,” Brock Lesnar. Opinions and speculation have not been in short supply since the match was made official in February.

One very unique opinion on the match is that of WWE Hall of Fame broadcaster, Jim Ross. “Good Ol’ J.R.,” spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard this week and gave his opinion on what the match could possibly be.

In case you didn’t know...

Goldberg and Brock Lesnar first faced off against each other at WrestleMania XX in Madison Square Garden. At the time of that match, Goldberg was 38 years old and Brock Lesnar was 27. Goldberg and Brock Lesnar both left professional wrestling after that match. Goldberg retired and Brock Lesnar left WWE to try his hand in the National Football League.

Their feud was rekindled this year when Goldberg came back to WWE after a 12-year hiatus. Goldberg was the pre-order bonus for WWE 2K17, and the studio brought about the idea of, “fantasy warfare,” between him and Brock Lesnar. Lesnar challenged Goldberg to return and he did, answering Lesnar’s challenge for Survivor Series.

The match itself only lasted for a minute and twenty-six seconds, as Goldberg delivered two Spears and a Jackhammer before pinning the Beast as the crowd looked on in shock.

Also read: 5 Superstars other than Lesnar who should retire Goldberg

Goldberg then announced that he would take part in the 2017 Royal Rumble match. Seeing his opportunity for revenge, Lesnar also entered the match. Goldberg made short work of Lesnar yet again, delivering another Spear before eliminating the Beast. Goldberg would later be eliminated by The Undertaker.

Lesnar challenged Goldberg to one more match the next night on Raw, but this match would be at WrestleMania 33. Goldberg agreed to the challenge later, then went on to defeat Kevin Owens at Fastlane to win the WWE Universal Championship.

The heart of the matter

During the interview, Ross gave his thoughts on several topics. When asked about the upcoming battle between Lesnar and Goldberg, he predicted that Lesnar would be victorious after delivering the F-5. When asked about the duration of the match, Ross had this to say:

“If they use their head, make sure Paul Heyman is involved in the game-planning, and get an agent like Michael Hayes or Pat Patterson or someone like that, then there is no excuse that they can’t give you ten quality minutes, bell-to-bell. There is no reason that two guys of that stature, earning that kind of money, can’t give ten kickass minutes of pro wrestling content. I firmly believe it’s possible.”

What’s next?

Brock Lesnar will challenge Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 for the WWE Universal Championship.

Sportskeeda’s Take

While we firmly believe that Goldberg and Lesnar are fully capable of what Jim Ross says they are, we highly doubt that happens. We would expect that Lesnar destroys Goldberg in a similar manner to the way that Goldberg has beaten Lesnar since Survivor Series.

send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com