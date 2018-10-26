WWE News: Jim Ross to undergo surgery for skin cancer

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST News 160 // 26 Oct 2018, 02:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ross, with his iconic cowboy hat and WWE Hall of Fame ring.

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross will undergo surgery to remove skin cancer, the commentator has revealed.

In case you didn't know

Arguably the greatest commentator ever, Jim Ross joined the WWE in 1993, becoming the voice of the company during the Attitude Era.

In 2007, Ross was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In late 2009, he retired from the commentary table, after a third attack of Bells Palsy.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on his podcast The Ross Report, Good Ol' J.R. said how he is expected to go into surgery next Thursday.

"I'm getting a little cancer surgery on Thursday.

"I'm having some more skin cancer removed from my shoulder. There's just a little of it left, but you want to get all of it. I'm getting that cut out on Thursday."

Ross also spoke about Monday Night RAW Superstar Roman Reigns, who vacated the Universal Championship this week, following a diagnosis of Leukemia.

"When we think we've seen everything, something comes along once or twice in a career, maybe once in a lifetime, that creates an event or a moment that can't be replicated with auditions and scrips and rehearsals and walkthroughs.

The commentator described Reigns' revelation to the crowd as admirable, as Reigns has said he hopes his openness will help encourage people to donate towards research and a cure.

"The fact that WWE allowed Roman to come to the ring and make this announcement in his own words, and I assure you, they were in his own words, I thought was very admirable."

What's next?

With Reigns vacating the title, the upcoming Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel will now be a singles match for the vacant gold, between former champion Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.