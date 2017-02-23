WWE News: Jimmy Hart says Hulk Hogan was never a racist during their time together in the business

Jimmy Hart doesn't think Hulk Hogan is a racist.

by Mike Diaz News 23 Feb 2017, 13:57 IST

Hart comments on if Hulk Hogan would ever make racist comments

What’s the story?

’The Mouth Of The South’ Jimmy Hart was recently on the last episode of Legends With JBL to discuss his legendary time with the business.

During the interview, Hart was asked about the controversy surrounding fellow Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan’s racist comments, to which Hart stated that he never got the impression that Hogan was a racist in all his years working with the Hulkster .

In case you didn’t know...

A tape leaked online in which Hogan could be heard making some very harsh comments about African Americans that burned his deal with the WWE and begun a slew of hate towards the formally most loved Superstar of all time.

The heart of the matter

Here’s what Hart had to say about Hogan’s racist comments (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"See, that's what's so crazy. I've been with him more than anybody and I could sit here and go, 'oh, naw, naw, naw'. I'm just going to tell it like it is. From Memphis [Tennessee] on down with Hulk back then till my early days up here, WCW, all of that stuff, not one time did we ever sit in the car and sit with me and go, 'look at this blah, blah, blah. Look over here on this.' I think what happened on the deal, and like anything else, having a pity party, drinking, his wife left him, 'poor is me', 'oh whoa is me'."

When asked if Hogan was under the influence at the time of the comments Hart had this to say:

"Absolutely, but still no excuse. To me, if you really are [racist], you have to let it slip more than one time. I mean, if you're really a racist, people have got to see it over and over and over and over and over."

What’s next?

The whole controversy with Hogan and his comments is slowly starting to die down and WWE is slowly easing him back into the WWE Network and back into the lives of the WWE Universe.

Sporstkeeda’s take

Hogan’s comments are unacceptable, but people make mistakes and deserve second chances. Let’s just hope nothing like this ever happens with Hogan again.

