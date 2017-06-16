WWE News: Jinder Mahal boldly responds to steroid claims

The Maharajah has a unique message for his detractors.

by Prityush Haldar News 16 Jun 2017, 21:12 IST

JInder Mahal is the 50th WWE Champion in the history of the company

What’s the story?

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal took to social media this week to post a video of his workout routine. The Modern Day Maharajah posted the video on Instagram with a message for his critics.

In case you didn’t know...

Jinder Mahal turned the WWE Universe on its head when he won the WWE Universe from Randy Orton at WWE Backlash. The fans were split over Mahal winning the most prestigious prize in the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Jinder Mahal posted the video with a long and meaningful caption and alluded to the work that went into making a WWE Champion. Jinder took a shot at his detractors who have accused him of using steroids. He called out his critics and made it clear that he encourages them to keep bombarding him with baseless accusations.

What’s next?

Jinder Mahal will be in enemy territory this Sunday when he enters the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Randy Orton is the hometown hero and will have the entire 15000 strong audience cheering him on.

The Money in the Bank PPV will be held on June 18, 2017.

Author's Take

Jinder is one of the most improved wrestlers in the WWE. He may not be as technically gifted as Bret Hart or Daniel Bryan, but he gives it his all in the ring. As far as the steroid accusations go, the WWE has a very stringent Wellness Policy in place to keep in check the usage of drugs by wrestlers.

If Jinder has indeed used steroids, it is only a matter of time before he is exposed.