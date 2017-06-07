WWE News: Jinder Mahal comments on Triple H's criticism during his early years

The Maharajah reveals how he was overwhelmed by the WWE during his first run with the company

by Prityush Haldar News 07 Jun 2017, 11:47 IST

Jinder Mahal has been enjoying a dream run as the WWE Champion

What’s the story?

In a recent conference call, the WWE Champion Jinder Mahal was questioned about some remarks that Triple H made about him and Drew McIntyre. Jinder faced the questions head on and made it clear that he was in tune with Hunter’s views.

In case you didn’t know...

Triple H had gone on record to say that despite being a great worker, Jinder Mahal was a little immature about his position in the company during his first run. Hunter echoed the same feelings for Drew McIntyre.

Triple H confessed to having told Jinder to go out and work in other promotions and learn to view the business in a different light as he was not yet ready for the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

The heart of the matter

Mahal spoke openly about Hunter’s criticism. He said that he had signed with the company when he was only 23 and acknowledged that he was unable to handle the responsibilities and the job description overwhelmed him. The Maharajah also admitted to being a little green in the ring.

However, Mahal was optimistic about his current run in the WWE. He mentioned that he was 30 years old and he still hadn’t hit his prime. Jinder stated that he worked hard every week to come back as a better performer in the ring. The Maharajah claimed that he would go down as one of the greats in the business.

“I truly believe that I will be one of the all-time greats.”

What’s next?

The Modern Day Maharajah is all set for his first title defence against former champion Randy Orton at Money in the Bank. The PPV is scheduled for June 18 at the Scottrade Center in Randy’s hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.

Author's take

Jinder Mahal has managed to transcend the geographical demographics that divides American and Indian viewers. He has been positioned in the WWE as a representative of one of the largest nations of the world.

His representation as WWE Champion is veiled by WWE’s motives to leverage the highly profitable Indian market. His mental fortitude and maturity will be put to test several times while he dreams of establishing himself as a top-notch star.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com