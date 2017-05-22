WWE News: Jinder Mahal issues a bold statement to the WWE Universe

The Maharajah said that he is going to be the champion for a long time.

by Prityush Haldar News 22 May 2017, 11:18 IST

Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton to become the WWE Champion

What’s the story?

Jinder Mahal appeared for his first interview as WWE Champion after his match against Randy Orton at Backlash. In the exclusive video posted on WWE.com, the Modern Day Maharajah issued a bold statement to the WWE Universe.

In case you didn’t know...

Jinder and Randy put on a decent show for the WWE Championship. Orton jumped Mahal and beat him down before the match had even started. Mahal continued to fight on and the Singh brothers proved to be the ace up Jinder’s sleeve.

While Orton was occupied administering his vintage hanging DDT from the ropes on the Singh brothers, Jinder crept up from behind and executed the Khallas to pick up the win.

The heart of the matter

Jinder said that he had seen his victory coming for a while now. He mentioned that ever since he became the number one contender, he had foretold that he would reign supreme over Orton at Backlash.

Jinder also claimed that he was not a transition champion and he would hold on to the gold for a long time.

The Allstate Arena in Chicago was shocked to witness Jinder Mahal become the WWE Champion. With the help of the Singh brothers, Jinder beat Randy Orton to become the fiftieth man in WWE to hold the WWE Championship.

He now joins an elite group of Superstars such as Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, Macho Man, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, the Rock, Stone Cold, and John Cena.

What’s next?

Jinder’s victory means that he now has a target on his back. Guys like Sami Zayn have been working in the company for a while now and will take heart from the fact that anything can happen in the WWE.

Moreover, Randy Orton may just not be finished yet, as he does have a rematch clause and may decide to invoke soon. The future is still uncertain for the Maharajah.

Author's take

WWE have once again swerved its audience by crowning Jinder the new WWE Champion. Very few would have predicted that The Maharajah would walk out of WWE Backlash as the champion.

His booking in the coming weeks is sure to attract views. Despite many fans debating the decision to crown Jinder the champion, it may turn out to be a blessing in disguise and give the WWE a decent heel champion for a while.

