WWE News: Jinder Mahal issues statement about his in-ring comeback

Speaking to Chris Featherstone of Fan Buzz, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal asserted that he could make his in-ring return early next year.

Jinder Mahal has faced a considerable amount of hardships since dropping the WWE Championship

The Modern Day Maharaja was notably involved in the WWE 24/7 title storyline and its comedic segments this year, alongside several other Superstars – the most prominent 24/7 titleholders among them being R-Truth.

However, Mahal had failed to recapture his spot in the top-tier of the WWE food chain, having won the WWE Championship and enjoying a decent run with the title back in 2017.

In fact, for more than the past year-and-a-half, Mahal had been relegated to the mid-card, suffering decisive defeats in the myriad of matches he competed in after losing the coveted WWE Championship.

Jinder Mahal suffered a knee injury in June 2019, and has been out of action ever since

Mahal last performed in a match against Ali at a WWE house show in June of this year, and hasn’t wrestled ever since. He is said to have subsequently undergone knee surgery, as reiterated in a recent interview with talkSPORT.

Regarding his in-ring comeback, Mahal told Fan Buzz:

“Not until the new year at earliest”.

The general consensus in the professional wrestling community is that Mahal could be eyeing next year’s Royal Rumble event (January 26th, 2020) for his in-ring return.

If not at the Royal Rumble, it’s likely that Mahal would be aiming to make his in-ring comeback prior to WrestleMania 36 which takes place next April.

Per general medical guidelines, the recovery time for an average athlete after knee surgery is around 6-9 months.

