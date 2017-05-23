WWE News: Jinder Mahal reveals how he transformed his physique

Mahal reveals the secret to his incredible transformation in his interview with Sportskeeda.

A side-by-side comparison of Jinder Mahal’s physique



What's the story?

A week before his championship bout at Backlash, the newly crowned WWE World Champion Jinder Mahal participated in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda and shared the secrets behind his physical transformation.

In case you didn't know...

A few months after his return to the WWE, many fans noticed an immense difference in Jinder Mahal's physique. Some would argue, that his shredded physique was what got him the push towards winning the WWE World Championship.

Since then many fans have wondered the reason behind his incredible physical transformation.

Interview: Jinder Mahal speaks about his WWE Championship match at Backlash, his insane physical transformation, his Indian heritage and more

The heart of the matter

In the interview, Mahal revealed that the secret behind his toned body is diet and most importantly, consistency. The Indo-Canadian Superstar explained that he stuck to his diet plan religiously.

“I haven’t eaten anything I shouldn’t have. Even now, on the tour, I have my cooling bag with me and I carry 5 meals with me so that I eat every 2 hours. I eat 30/40 grammes of carbohydrates, 30/40 grammes of proteins with every meal.”

Along with keeping a strict diet, Mahal has also followed a strict workout routine, which also included some Olympic compound exercises as well as becoming straight-edge.

“There are lots of basic squats, lots of push-ups and other exercises. Overall, from diet to exercise, I’m seeing good results. I’m going to keep getting in better shape because not only do I look better but I feel better.”

Mahal revealed that sticking to this plan has helped him improve his endurance and stamina in the ring.

What's next?

This past Sunday, at Backlash, Mahal defeated Randy Orton to become the new WWE World Champion. On this week's episode of SmackDown LIVE, he is set to have a Punjabi Celebration to commemorate his win at Backlash,

Author's Take

After reading about the kind of work that Jinder Mahal puts into maintaining his ripped physique, the amount of respect I had for him as a wrestler and an athlete has increased two-folds.