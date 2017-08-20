WWE News: Jinder Mahal reveals how his relationship with Vince McMahon has changed

Jinder Mahal opens up about recent changes in his relationship with Mr. McMahon.

Vince McMahon is apparently very high on Jinder Mahal

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of Talk Is Jericho, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal spoke to Chris Jericho, explaining how his relationship with WWE head honcho Vince McMahon has changed over the years.

Mahal revealed that during his run with 3MB in his first stint with the WWE, he would often avoid Mr. McMahon as he found him to be quite an intimidating person.

Additionally, "The Modern Day Maharajah" elucidated that as of this time—him being in his second run with WWE—his camaraderie with Vince is significantly better than what it initially was. Mahal alluded to the fact that Vince himself is writing his promos not only for TV tapings but also for house shows.

In case you didn’t know…

Jinder Mahal, whose real name is Yuvraj Singh Dhesi, performed for the WWE from 2011-14, following which he spent a couple of years on the indie circuit.

The Canadian-born Superstar returned to the WWE last year with a drastically improved physique and is now the reigning WWE Champion.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Chris Jericho, Jinder Mahal asserted that during his run with 3MB he’d refrain from having too much of face-to-face interactions with Vince McMahon and said that he found the WWE boss to be intimidating. Mahal explained that he now shares a great relationship with his boss.

Furthermore, on Vince McMahon writing his promos, in his current run, Mahal said, “I said Vince, please, every single live event, can I please say a promo, he said, yeah sure, and went and told Michael Hayes: Jinder promo. I checked my email and noticed a script for house show promos, which I have never had before.”

“Even then, a day later, extra notes came from Vince. I feel prepared this time for it because if it happened early in my career—Vince knows what he is doing”

Additionally, Jericho weighed in on the talk of McMahon writing Jinder’s promos. Y2J pointed out that the very fact that Vince may be contributing so closely to Mahal’s promos, goes to show how invested the WWE boss is in pushing him.

What’s next?

Jinder Mahal is set to defend his WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam which goes down at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 20th.

Author’s take

Jinder Mahal is one of the WWE’s top athletes right now and one can expect the WWE’s faith in him to stay intact should he continue to work as hard as he is right now.

Here’s hoping we get to see Mahal as one of the top Superstars in the WWE for a long, long time.