WWE News: Jinder Mahal says he has many regrets after his WWE exit in 2014

Mahal elaborates on what drove him to succeed again.

by Matthew Thomas News 06 Aug 2017, 13:57 IST

The Maharajah's story is nothing short of inspirational

What's the story?

Ever since being told to leave the company back in 2014, Mahal has turned his life around albeit with a few stumbles along the way. The release was certainly a low point in the WWE Champion's career and he elaborated on it in a recent interview with the Ottowa Citizen.

In case you didn't know...

After successfully beating Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison Match at Battleground, Jinder Mahal has turned his attention to the one he calls the man from Japan. Although he is on the run of his life at the moment, things weren't so great for Mahal in 2014 and he was let go from the WWE as he was deemed 'too green'.

Things didn't look too great on his return either, yet Mahal turned things around in the Six Pack Challenge on an episode of SmackDown, when he shocked the world, by winning not only that match but his Championship but against Randy Orton as well.

The heart of the matter

Mahal acknowledges that he had several regrets after he was let go but added that he promised himself at the time that he wouldn't let a second chance slip away. Here's what he had to say:

“I had a lot of regrets. I felt like I didn’t give it my all. I said, if I ever get a second chance I’ll do everything in my power. I’ll give it 110 percent. I’ve taken full advantage of that opportunity. I was working hard to become WWE champion, but now that I am WWE champion, I’m putting in even more work.”

He then went on to speak about how he is proud to bring the title back to Calgary as it is a 'big deal' for the city.

What's next?

Mahal has been a great champion so far and it will be interesting to see how his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura will pan out.

Author's take

Jinder is certainly an inspiration to many Indians right now regardless of the fact that he is a heel and stories like this are likely to strengthen his fan base in India as well as the rest of the WWE Universe.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com