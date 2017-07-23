WWE News: Jinder Mahal says that he used to be shy to talk in front of people

Jinder Mahal talked about his personal life in a recent interview.

Mahal revealed some personal details in a recent interview

What’s the news?

In a recent interview with NBC News, WWE champion Jinder Mahal talked about his personal life. He also revealed that he used to be shy to talk in front of people.

In case you didn't know...

Jinder Mahal is currently in his second stint with WWE. His first run started back in 2010 when he worked in Florida Championship Wrestling and continued till 2014 when Mahal was released. After spending two years in the Independent Circuit, Mahal returned to the promotion in 2016 and embarked on a run that resulted in a WWE Championship victory.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, Mahal gave some great insight into his personal life. He revealed that he was initially shy to talk in front of people.

“It’s an entertainment industry and I know you have to turn up the volume, which I’m comfortable doing. At first, I was very shy to talk into the mic and to talk in front of people” he said.

The Maharaja also said that he had a little dog which kept him company at home. He went on to add that the WWE Universe should denounce racism and people should stay true to themselves.

What’s next?

Mahal will defend his WWE Universal Championship at Battleground against Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison match. It is likely to be the last chapter in the Mahal – Orton storyline and rumours suggest that Mahal could face John Cena at SummerSlam.

Author’s take

It’s good to see another side of Jinder Mahal. He was straight forward and honest during the interview, and that deserves respect. Even though he gets a lot of negative feedback, Mahal has been doing the hard work; and hopefully, more people will understand this as we go forward.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com