WWE News: Jinder Mahal shares a positive message with the WWE fans in India

The Maharaja shares his words of wisdom with the WWE fans in India.

Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton to become the new WWE World Champion

What's the story?

Following his huge win at Backlash, the WWE World Champion Jinder Mahal participated in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda and shared a heartful message for the WWE Universe in India.

In case you didn't know...

The heart of the matter

When urged to say a few words for the WWE Universe in India as the new champion, Mahal started out by thanking the fans and by telling them to spread the word of his win to everyone -

“Spread the word. Tell everybody, tell your friends, that the Maharaja is WWE Champion and to tune in to SmackDown Live to see him become one of the greatest champions of all time.”

He also sent a message to the youngsters in the country, especially to the ones living in Punjab, regarding the rampant drug use in the state.

“There’s a huge drug problem right now. Stay away from that, take care of your body and respect yourself. Play sports, do exercise, stay healthy, get a good education and better your life. Anything is possible as long as you’re willing to put in the work.”

What's next?

On the next episode of SmackDown LIVE, Mahal aims to follow-up his humongous victory by having a Punjabi celebration. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon will make an announcement regarding the blue brand’s next PPV, Money in the Bank.

Randy Orton will seek to win back his WWE World Championship from The Maharaja.

After suffering a humiliating defeat at the hands of Kevin Owens on Backlash, AJ Styles was unsure of his future on SmackDown. Will Styles still go after the US Championship?

Author's Take

It was an honour for us to have Mr Mahal for an interview. His humble attitude and hard-working ethic will reward him with more success in the future.