WWE News: Jinder Mahal talks about fast food, supplements and accusations of PED use

The WWE Champion covers a lot of subjects in a recent interview....

by Jeremy Bennett News 03 Jun 2017, 11:30 IST

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal preparing for Randy Orton at Backlash

What’s the story?

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently did an interview with GQ Magazine. They discussed a range of topics including the rumours of PED use, what supplements he takes, and his preference for fast food.

In case you didn’t know...

Jinder was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada in 1986, and has a business degree in communications and culture from the University of Calgary. His uncle Gama Singh is also a professional wrestler, and the person who trained him was the legendary Stu Hart.

The heart of the matter

When it comes to fast food, Jinder says that you can actually eat very clean at Chipotle. He says that he’ll get chicken with lettuce and rice, but stays away from guacamole and sour cream. As for places like McDonald’s and pizza delivery, he cannot remember the last time he had either.

Jinder also brought up his suspected PED use and his response in the following Instagram post:

He would tell GQ that most people don’t realise the hard work that goes into getting your body into this shape. No one sees him going to the gym to do cardio first thing in the morning and most people don’t realise that hydration plays a large role as well.

In regards to the supplements that he takes, Jinder stated that he takes only a few. He always has protein with him and uses amino acids and magnesium to prevent muscle breakdown and cramping. There is also a multi-vitamin/digestive enzyme packet he takes every morning.

What's next?

Jinder will have his first title defence at the Money In The Bank pay per view on June 18th. He will try to keep the belt when he faces “The Viper” Randy Orton.

Author’s take

We cannot be the judge, jury, and executioner when it comes to a WWE Superstar taking PEDs, that is up to those who enforce the Wellness Policy. It’s easy to look back at Jinder from two or three years ago and compare him to today and say “yep he’s on roids”, but without any proof, it’s just a baseless claim.

Jinder has obviously put in a lot of work since his return to the WWE, and it is not just in his physique. There is a reason why he holds the WWE Championship now, and people should respect the hard work he has put in to get to where he is today.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com