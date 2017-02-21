WWE News: John Morrison in attendance for Raw

He was accompanied by Taya from Lucha Underground and JTG.

Former multiple-time champion, John Morrison

What’s the story?

John Morrison was in attendance for Monday Night Raw from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, along with JTG and Taya from Lucha Underground.

In case you didn’t know...

John Morrison is a former multiple time WWE Intercontinental, Tag Team, and ECW Champion, as well as co-winner of the third season of WWE Tough Enough in its’ original run. Since his departure from the WWE, Morrison has had a very successful run in the Lucha Underground promotion under the ring name, Johnny Mundo.

JTG formed a wildly popular tag team – Cryme Tyme – in his run with WWE. Though they never captured any Championships, the pair were wildly popular until they were split up for no apparent reason. JTG may be best known for the running joke of how long he was employed by WWE without ever having any real screen time.

Since leaving WWE, he has written two books.

Taya made her debut for Lucha Underground in the second season as Johnny Mundo’s tag team partner. She has wrestled all around the world and briefly signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2011, but never debuted with the company. She is currently in a relationship with Johnny Mundo.

The heart of the matter

JTG tweeted out a picture of himself with Johnny Mundo and Taya from Lucha Underground. The group was sitting in a suite at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where WWE Monday Night Raw was being broadcast this week.

What’s next?

JTG is still taking independent bookings. Johnny Mundo and Taya can be seen on Lucha Underground every week, which is currently in its’ third season. Lucha Underground will also make its way to Netflix sometime in the spring of this year, with the first two seasons being uploaded to the service.

Sportskeeda’s take

There may be more to this, but at this point, it simply appears as if this was nothing more than a group of friends enjoying a wrestling show from some really good seats. While they may have possibly visited some of the wrestlers backstage, it is not known if that happened as of this time.

As far as we know, Johnny Mundo is still a focal point of Lucha Underground.

