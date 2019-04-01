WWE News: John Oliver says WWE failed to get Roman Reigns over

John Oliver talked about WWE on his show recently

What's the story?

It is often the job of comedians to find instances from around the world and portray it in front of their audience with a humorous twist. It is their job to make people laugh, but to do this some comedians deliberately twist the facts to make it seem funnier than it is.

John Oliver on a recent episode of his show said that WWE had worked for years to get Roman Reigns over but had failed to do so while showing a clip with Roman Reigns getting booed by the WWE Universe.

In case you didn't know...

WWE has been portraying Roman Reigns as the face of WWE for quite a long time now. He was in the main event of the past 4 WrestleManias and this will be the first time that he is in a position lower down the card.

After WrestleMania 33, Roman Reigns had insane heat from the WWE Universe. He had defeated The Undertaker the night before at WrestleMania, with there being a rumour that he had been the one to retire the Phenom once and for all. The WWE had done this on purpose and knew that Reigns would have 'heat' on the next show.

They had prepared for it, giving Roman Reigns a five-word promo after which he would drop the mike and leave.

"This is my yard now."

It was WWE's way of portraying Roman Reigns as a Tweener instead of a Babyface who would only be cheered.

The heart of the matter

On his show, John Oliver said that WWE had spent years getting Roman Reigns over. However, when it came time to show the clip, he chose the RAW after WrestleMania clip of Roman Reigns getting booed by the WWE Universe. He said that they had booed him for 8 minutes without explaining the context.

Given that his show's audience did not necessarily consist of WWE fans, they laughed as well, not realizing that this had been the purpose of WWE in that segment all along. He also did not mention that the clip was from two years before.

Oliver went on to become controversial, and called Roman Reigns out on his look as well, saying that his hair was always wet, making controversial comments.

What's next?

Roman Reigns is far from a heel now and has had quite a fan supporting after beating Cancer to return to WWE. Currently, he is focusing on Drew McIntyre, whom he will face at the upcoming WrestleMania 35 event in a singles match.

