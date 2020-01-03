WWE News: Johnny Gargano challenges current champion and former Universal Champion to a Mixed Tag Team Match

Johnny Gargano

With WWE handing out NXT Year End Awards this week, former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano took to Twitter and reflected on winning the Match of the Year Award for the third year out of four.

Prior to Gargano's win, current SmackDown Live Women's Champion Bayley also won this award and responded to 'Johnny Wrestling' by claiming that he didn't stand a chance while she was on the roster, to which Gargano replied by challenging Bayley and Finn Balor to a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Johnny Gargano challenges Bayley (and Finn Balor) to a Mixed Tag Team Match

In response to Bayley's recent comments on Twitter, Johnny Gargano has now challenged the reigning SmackDown Live Women's Champion and former Universal Champion Finn Balor to a Mixed Tag Team Match, as the former NXT Champion is rather willing to settle things with Bayley on a Wednesday night.

As seen below, Bayley responded to Gargano's initial tweet regarding a Mixed Tag Match between he and his wife Candice LeRae against Balor and Bayley:

But I didn't sign with the company until 2016? 🤷🏻‍♂️



I do have an idea to settle all of this though..



You know where we'll be on Wednesday Nights. pic.twitter.com/GUKZ0Z0gu5 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) January 2, 2020

Bayley's response:

You’re done for. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 2, 2020

Will we witness Bayley and Balor team up against LeRae and Gargano?

In 2019, we witnessed several notable main roster stars compete in NXT and with Finn Balor now a full-time part of the NXT roster, we could possibly witness him team up with Bayley for the proposed Mixed Tag Match.