WWE News: Johnny Gargano comments on his NXT return

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Dec 2019, 08:07 IST SHARE

Johnny Gargano returns

The first match on this week's episode of WWE NXT featured the clash of Adam Cole and Finn Balor for the coveted NXT Championship. The Prinxe seemed to be the favorite heading on to the match but the tables were turned when Johnny Gargano returned to the Black and Gold brand.

The presence of Johnny Wrestling was enough to distract Finn Balor and Adam Cole utilized the scenario to his advantage. The leader of The Undisputed Era went on to hit The Prinxe with a low blow, followed by the Last Shot and got the three count to retain his NXT Championship.

For Finn Balor, the night was far from being over as he got subjected to a vicious attack at the hands of the returning Johnny Gargano.

Finn Balor vs Johnny Gargano

The NXT Universe erupted upon the return of Johnny Gargano on the Black and Gold brand. Although Mr. NXT didn't react to the scenario on the show, he eventually took to Twitter to taunt Finn Balor.

You're right, Finn..



Your future IS your past.



(-_•) — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 19, 2019

Johnny Gargano was the first person who stood in the path of Finn Balor when The Prinxe returned to NXT in October. They were rumored to collide at NXT TakeOver: WarGames last month but Balor's malicious assault on the former NXT Champion legitimately injured Gargano.

Now that Johnny Gargano is back to haunt Finn Balor's future, it will be interesting to see how the former WWE Universal Champion retaliates.