WWE News: Johnny Gargano reveals why he isn't interested in moving to the main roster

Vince and Gargano

NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano recently posted a tweet, explaining why he will not be leaving NXT anytime soon. Gargano stated that leaving NXT doesn't mean "going up", and that NXT is the main roster now.

Gargano returns

On the latest edition of NXT, Gargano made an appearance for the first time since losing his TakeOver: Toronto match against Adam Cole. Gargano picked up the mic and addressed the rumors about his future, and whether he was going to leave NXT to go to one of the main roster brands.

He stated that he didn't come out victorious at TakeOver: Toronto, but the NXT Universe still showered tons of love on him. Gargano added that he loves everything about NXT, and it truly is the best professional wrestling show.

Gargano then talked about the dozens of stars who have moved up to the main roster. He said that everyone has a choice, and he has officially made his. Gargano was interrupted by Shane Thorne, following which he revealed that he will not be leaving NXT. The segment ended with Gargano hitting Thorne with a superkick.

Gargano's message to NXT fans

Gargano has now posted a tweet on his official Twitter handle, stating why he decided to stay in NXT. Gargano said that he poured his heart and soul into NXT for years, and there isn't a chance that he would leave the brand at a time when everything he worked towards is coming to fruition. He added that NXT is the main roster now. Here's Gargano's tweet:

I made my choice.



I poured my heart and soul into this brand for YEARS. You think I'm gonna leave now that everything I helped work towards is finally happening?



Not a chance!



The phrase going "up" is dead. We're THE Main Roster now.#WeAreNXT and when you're NXT.. you're NXT pic.twitter.com/DZKmHll033 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) September 12, 2019

It's worth noting that Gargano wrestled on the main roster for a short while earlier this year. He made his RAW debut on February 18, 2019, along with Ricochet, Tommaso Ciampa, and Aleister Black.

