WWE News: Johnny Gargano's Legitimate Injury Saw The Finish of Main Event At NXT Takeover Change

Johnny Gargano hit Tommaso Ciampa with a knee to the face near the end of their main-event

What's the story?

At NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4, the main event saw Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa continue their feud in a Last Man Standing Match. The stakes were even higher for their encounter this time, with the NXT Championship hanging in the balance.

The finish of the bout seemed to come out of nowhere, and while Gargano rolled around on the ground clutching his knee, Ciampa got back to his feet picking up the win.

After Takeover, on the NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4 conference calls, Triple H talked about the main event match between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. He said that Gargano legitimately got hurt in the match, which might have changed the finish.

In case you didn't know...

The match between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa was a brutal one, to say the least. Neither men held back during the bout, letting the other feel their pent-up anger. There were call-backs to moments during their previous bouts, such as the use of the crutch, the ring padding being removed, and the use of handcuffs to name but a few.

In the finish of the match, Gargano hit Ciampa across the face with his knee, but the momentum sent him tumbling into boxes and equipment, where it looked like he had hurt himself. Mauro Ranallo later revealed that Gargano had apparently dislocated his knee.

Gargano and Ciampa's match-up was already supposed to be a Triple Threat but had to be changed after Aleister Black was injured.

The heart of the matter

During the Takeover Conference Call, Triple H revealed that the ending to the Gargano Match had not been what was initially planned. He revealed that the ending of the bout had to be changed on the fly, following Gargano's injury.

“Sometimes something happens in a match that you weren’t expecting. It just works out better, sometimes it’s not everything you expect it to be. Clearly, I wasn’t planning on Gargano injuring himself in the last sequence of that match. Did it play into it? Yea. Technically, that was supposed to go slightly differently than it all did. We kind of had to make a call on the fly and change a few things in the actual moment."

He continued on to say that in the end, no one realised during these moments what changes had been made, other than the people who had put it together.

What his reply does not reveal is if Gargano was supposed to win, and his injury led to a last-minute change in decision, or if Ciampa was meant to retain the Championship in some other manner.

What's next?

If Gargano was injured, then he might be away from action for some time to come. There was speculation that he might be called up following the bout, but as of now, there is nothing concrete which points to such an outcome.

What do you think happened at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4's main event? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.