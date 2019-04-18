WWE News: Johnny Gargano set for huge singles match next week

Johnny Gargano made his NXT return tonight

What's the story?

In the aftermath of this week's episode of WWE NXT, new NXT Champion, Johnny Gargano is all set for a huge singles match next week on NXT TV against another member of The Undisputed Era.

In case you didn't know...

At NXT TakeOver: New York, Johnny Gargano finally struck gold, as he captured the NXT Championship by defeating Adam Cole in a historic 2-out-of-3 falls match to become the new NXT Champion.

With Gargano's DIY Tag Team partner Tommaso Ciampa sidelined once again due to an untimely injury, Gargano stepped up to the plate in the absence of his former tag team partner and finally won the big one at the Barclays Center during WrestleMania 35 weekend despite the odds being heavily stacked against him.

With his win over the leader of The Undisputed Era, Gargano became NXT's first ever Grand Slam Champion, as he had previously also won the NXT Tag Team Titles and the NXT North American Title as well.

The heart of the matter

Having secured a historic win in New York City, new NXT Champion Johnny Gargano made his return to NXT this week to a standing ovation from the Full Sail Crowd. On his first night back since TakeOver: New York, the new NXT Champion once again targeted The Undisputed Era and mocked them by cracking boy band jokes.

This eventually led to Gargano being blindsided by Roderick Strong, while Adam Cole, on the other hand, set his sights on the NXT Championship once again. Following yet another classic merciless Undisputed Era beatdown, NXT General Manager, William Regal confirmed a high profile singles match for next week. Gargano is now all set to square off against Strong in a one-on-one non-title match.

What's next?

Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong will square-off in a singles match next week on NXT, however, following William Regal's match announcement tonight, Cole certainly didn't seem too pleased with Strong getting a shot at Gargano.

Could this eventually lead to trouble within The Undisputed Era? Only time will tell what drama NXT has in store for us next.