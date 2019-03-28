WWE News: Johnny Gargano talks about WWE rejecting him in 2015

Gargano and Ciampa at NXT TakeOver New Orleans

What's the story?

NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano recently shared an interesting tidbit from his WWE tryout in 2015.

Gargano stated in a tweet that he still has his rejection email from his WWE tryout, and he occasionally looks at it to remind himself of how far he has come.

In case you didn't know. . .

Johnny Gargano is all set to compete against Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver on April 5th, for the vacant NXT Title. He is one of the most popular Superstars down in NXT and was a part of arguably the biggest storyline in NXT history: his breakup with longtime friend and tag team partner, Tomasso Ciampa.

The duo, famously named #DIY, was separated two years ago when Ciampa betrayed Gargano at TakeOver: Chicago. This kicked off a year-long rivalry, ending with Gargano defeating Ciampa.

The two Superstars reformed the tag team later on, and made their debut on Raw earlier this year. Ciampa's untimely injury left Gargano without an opponent for the NXT Title at NXT TakeOver in April, which led to Cole getting the shot after winning a Fatal Five Way match.

The heart of the matter

Less than two weeks away from his NXT Title match at TakeOver, Gargano shared a tweet reflecting on the moment he was rejected by WWE in 2015.

I still have my rejection email from my @WWE tryout back in 2015.



I look at it from time to time to remind myself how far I've come and why any of this happened to begin with.



I didn't take "no" for an answer. I fought for a chance..



But I couldn't do this by myself.. — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) March 28, 2019

What's next?

Gargano, along with Ciampa, carried NXT on his back for the better part of his career in the developmental brand. WWE thrust the duo on the main roster along with a bunch of NXT names after Monday Night Raw registered record low ratings in successive weeks.

The NXT TakeOver card for WrestleMania weekend is shaping up to be a stacked up one from start to finish. Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole could possibly end up stealing the show on the night of April 5th.

What are your thoughts on this interesting tidbit shared by Johnny Gargano? Sound off!

