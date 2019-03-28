×
WWE News: Johnny Gargano talks about WWE rejecting him in 2015

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
106   //    28 Mar 2019, 10:01 IST

Gargano and Ciampa at NXT TakeOver New Orleans
Gargano and Ciampa at NXT TakeOver New Orleans

What's the story?

NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano recently shared an interesting tidbit from his WWE tryout in 2015.

Gargano stated in a tweet that he still has his rejection email from his WWE tryout, and he occasionally looks at it to remind himself of how far he has come.

In case you didn't know. . .

Johnny Gargano is all set to compete against Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver on April 5th, for the vacant NXT Title. He is one of the most popular Superstars down in NXT and was a part of arguably the biggest storyline in NXT history: his breakup with longtime friend and tag team partner, Tomasso Ciampa.


The duo, famously named #DIY, was separated two years ago when Ciampa betrayed Gargano at TakeOver: Chicago. This kicked off a year-long rivalry, ending with Gargano defeating Ciampa.

The two Superstars reformed the tag team later on, and made their debut on Raw earlier this year. Ciampa's untimely injury left Gargano without an opponent for the NXT Title at NXT TakeOver in April, which led to Cole getting the shot after winning a Fatal Five Way match.

The heart of the matter

Less than two weeks away from his NXT Title match at TakeOver, Gargano shared a tweet reflecting on the moment he was rejected by WWE in 2015.



What's next?

Gargano, along with Ciampa, carried NXT on his back for the better part of his career in the developmental brand. WWE thrust the duo on the main roster along with a bunch of NXT names after Monday Night Raw registered record low ratings in successive weeks.

The NXT TakeOver card for WrestleMania weekend is shaping up to be a stacked up one from start to finish. Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole could possibly end up stealing the show on the night of April 5th.

What are your thoughts on this interesting tidbit shared by Johnny Gargano? Sound off!

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
