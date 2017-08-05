WWE News: Johnny Gargano wants a rebirth at WWE NXT Takeover Brooklyn

Gargano opens up about wanting to make an impact at the upcoming Takeover event.

Gargano is eager to make an impact at NXT: Takeover in Brooklyn

What’s the story?

NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano was interviewed by WWE.com recently. During the interview, Gargano talked about his return to singles action, being away from the ring, about wanting a rebirth at Takeover Brooklyn and more.

In case you did not know:

The Former NXT Tag Team champion was out of action for about two months after being attacked by his former partner Tommaso Ciampa.

Ciampa had turned on Gargano at the NXT Takeover event in Chicago after the team failed to capture the NXT Tag team championships. Gargano then returns on the July 12 episode of NXT and mentioned that he wanted to be a part of NXT Takeover: Brooklyn.

The Heart of the matter

In the interview, Gargano opened up about his return to singles wrestling. He went on to say that being away from the ring was really tough for him.

In addition, he also said that he wants a rebirth at the NXT Takeover event in Brooklyn.

“Last year in Brooklyn was my very first TakeOver. That was the night #DIY was born. It’s been a year and who knows? Maybe a part of me still feels like I let some people down when I tapped out that night. I wanna make that right. I can’t let any more people down. Last year was the birth of #DIY, but this year, I want it to be the birth of Johnny Wrestling.” He said.

Apart from this, he mentioned that his nickname ‘Johnny Wrestling’ is a state of mind for him and that he always had wrestled with him even in tough times.

It seems Gargano is set to adopt his Johnny Wrestling persona going forward and that is great news for the NXT faithful!

What’s next?

Gargano is all set to face Andrade Almas as the NXT Takeover Event in Brooklyn. The event is set to take place on August 19th and will be hosted at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York. It will be the third NXT special event from the arena.

Author’s Take

The change of character is bound to benefit Gargano. He has plenty of experience on his resume when it comes to singles wrestling.

With the limelight now shining on his, he could make good use of the same. Also, a potential feud with Ciampa is also lurking around the corner.