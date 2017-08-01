WWE News: Jon Jones' coach shoots a chilling warning to Brock Lesnar

Jon Jones' coach isn't mincing words in a warning to Brock Lesnar

by Aditya Rangarajan News 01 Aug 2017, 17:01 IST

Jon Jones and his striking coach Brandon Gibson (picture credits: Facebook)

What's the story?

Jon Jones defeated Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 to regain the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship that he was never beaten for.

After the fight, Jones called out Brock Lesnar and is reportedly keen on making a super-fight between the two happen.

The UFC Light Heavyweight Champion's striking coach Six Gun Grandon Gibson weighed in on the matter and appeared to be very confident in Jones' chances.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Jones was stripped of his Light Heavyweight Title after an infamous hit and run felony incident in 2015, before returning to win the Interim Title in a fight against Ovince St.Preux at UFC 197.

Daniel Cormier, who is also Jones' greatest rival, won the Undisputed Title in his absence, and the two were gearing up for a Title unification bout at UFC 200.

However, the bout was pushed back when Jones was further slapped with a one year USADA ban from competing after he tested positive for a couple of estrogen blockers.

Jones blamed it on a tainted sex pill he was using, which was corroborated by USADA at a later date.

The heart of the matter

Jon Jones finally made his return to the Octagon at UFC 214 and fought Daniel Cormier for the Light Heavyweight Title.

After a closely contested first two rounds, Jones knocked out Cormier with a devastating head kick in the third, before calling out Brock Lesnar for a super-fight.

For his part, Lesnar shot out a reply to Jones along the lines of 'be careful what you wish for, kid', which seems to suggest that he's interested in it.

On being quizzed about it later on by TheMacLife, Jones' striking coach Six Gun Brandon Gibson had this to say on the matter:

"There's a very clear path to beating Brock Lesnar...we saw the traps that we were able to set up against one of the greats ever in Daniel Cormier. Imagine what we'll do to Brock Lesnar"

What's next?

While both fighters seem to be interested in this fight, it's not quite as easy to get Brock Lesnar back into the Octagon. Lesnar was handed a one-year suspension from USADA for testing positive for estrogen blockers after his UFC 200 victory against Mark Hunt.

The win was overturned and the fight was ruled as a no contest.

As per USADA regulations, Lesnar would have to serve out the entirety of his one year ban, which was interrupted halfway when he decided to retire early in 2017, before being entered into a testing pool for at least 6 months before the fight.

The 6-month duration was curtailed to 4 months before he last competed at UFC 200 on the behest of UFC management, but it seems highly unlikely that he would be afforded the leeway to do that this time, especially considering that he tested positive for banned substances after the event.

Author's take

While Daniel Cormier is one of the best fighters in the world, Jon Jones proved that he hadn't skipped a beat in his absence, pulling off a sensational headkick knockout victory against him to regain the belt.

Now, it makes sense for him to want to pursue a big payday against Brock Lesnar.

Conor McGregor has set a precedent in the sport and it only bodes well for the sport that such superfights reel in tremendous mainstream attention as well.

