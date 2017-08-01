WWE News: Jim Ross hints at Jon Jones working with WWE

Jon Jones has apparently expressed his interest in working with the WWE.

Jon Jones is eager to fight Lesnar inside the Octagon

What’s the story?

Legendary professional wrestling announcer Jim Ross recently addressed the potential Brock Lesnar vs Jon Jones super-fight looming on the horizon, in a post on his blog.

According to JR, UFC needs Lesnar vs Jones to happen as the company waits for its next generation of stars to develop into bonafide PPV headliners, while established stars like GSP and Conor McGregor are yet to stage a return to the Octagon.

In case you didn’t know…

Jon Jones defeated arch rival Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, winning the Undisputed UFC Light-Heavyweight Championship once again.

It was in his post-fight Octagon interview that Jones called out Lesnar- a former UFC Heavyweight Champion- for a super-fight.

The heart of the matter

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones doubled down on his challenge to Lesnar in the UFC 214 post-fight press conference, to which Lesnar responded that he’d face ‘Bones’ ‘anytime, anywhere’. On that note, Jim Ross stated that the WWE wouldn’t really have a problem with Lesnar competing in an MMA bout in the UFC for a multi-million-dollar payday despite the Beast being under contract with WWE.

Furthermore, Ross elucidated on Jon Jones possibly making a run in the WWE, stating:

“Ironically, word on the street is that Jones is also interested in a WWE payday some day in the future which adds some irony to the Bones-Brock UFC scenario.”

“Athletes are arguably smarter today than ever before and they realize that these massive paydays are not going to last forever plus the fact that no one ever has 'enough money' contrary to public sentiment from those who actually don’t have enough money.”

Additionally, Ross asserted that Jones’ hand-speed and reach would pose problems for Lesnar and that the WWE Universal Champion would have to ensure that his striking defence was spot-on so that the Beast would have a shot at winning against Jones.

What’s next?

Jon Jones presently holds the UFC Light-Heavyweight Championship, whereas Brock Lesnar is the reigning WWE Universal Champion.

The Beast has to first enrol himself into the USADA testing pool for a time period, as specified by USADA, before being allowed to compete in the UFC.

Author’s take

Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones are two of the most dangerous fighters on the planet, and despite most of the MMA and combat sports community picking Jon to destroy Lesnar; one can't ever count out the Beast as he truly is a freak of nature.

As a huge fan of both MMA and pro-wrestling, I’d love for this fight to happen, possibly around this time next year.

