WWE News: Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose reveals how much he was paid for 'The Shield's Final Chapter'

Danny Hart
ANALYST
News
74   //    29 May 2019, 17:35 IST

The Shield won their farewell match
The Shield won their farewell match

What's the story?

Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, opened up on several WWE-related topics during an appearance on ‘Talk Is Jericho’.

One of his most interesting comments came when he revealed how much he was paid to compete in ‘The Shield’s Final Chapter’ on the WWE Network.

In case you didn't know…

In April 2019, Jon Moxley’s contract with WWE expired, so the company decided to take advantage of the interest in the Dean Ambrose character by booking him in a series of tag matches involving his fellow Shield members, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, at live events.

Their final televised match together as a trio came on April 21 when they defeated Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag match, billed as ‘The Shield’s Final Chapter’, which aired live on the WWE Network.

Since then, Moxley has signed with AEW and appeared at their first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, while he has also agreed to work for NJPW and various independent promotions.

The heart of the matter

Jon Moxley told Chris Jericho that he was paid a lot less than expected for his farewell match with The Shield.

“You know how much I got paid for the last show I did? They turned this into a special, flew in writers and cameramen and everything, put it on the Network, basically for me. Five hundred dollars… I got paid five hundred bucks for that sucker. I can just imagine Vince [McMahon] and [Mark] Carrano, ‘Oh what do we pay him? … Five hundred bucks, screw him!’ ... That’s the minimum, that's what you get just to show up.”

To put that into context, Jericho went on to say that somebody from the opening match in NXT is likely to earn around $500, while Moxley said extras have even been known to earn that much.

What's next?

The future looks bright for Jon Moxley. He will face Juice Robinson in NJPW on June 5 before taking on Joey Janela at AEW’s Fyter Fest event on June 29.

Tags:
The Shield WWE Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley")
