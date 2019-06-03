WWE News: Jon Moxley recalls when Brock Lesnar made Braun Strowman 'look like a doofus'

Braun Strowman has never defeated Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, has told several stories about his WWE career in interviews over the last week.

In the second part of his conversation with PW Torch’s Wade Keller, the former WWE champion recalled a moment when Brock Lesnar changed the finish to a match and made Braun Strowman “look like a doofus”.

In case you didn't know…

After a 504-day reign with the Universal Championship, Brock Lesnar finally lost his title at SummerSlam 2018 when he was defeated by long-term rival Roman Reigns in the main event.

Four months earlier, the match between the two men at WrestleMania 34 was hijacked by irrelevant chants from fans who did not want to see Lesnar vs. Reigns in another WrestleMania main event.

To avoid a similar situation at SummerSlam, Money In The Bank holder Braun Strowman teased that he could cash in his contract during the Lesnar vs. Reigns rematch by standing at ringside to watch the action unfold.

In the end, Lesnar took Strowman out of the equation by throwing his briefcase up the ramp and towards the stage area. He then re-entered the ring and lost to Reigns following a spear.

The heart of the matter

Jon Moxley revealed to Wade Keller that The Shield was originally supposed to reunite and stand tall at the end of SummerSlam 2018 after preventing Braun Strowman from cashing in his Money In The Bank contract on Roman Reigns.

However, Brock Lesnar arrived shortly before SummerSlam began and he presented Vince McMahon with a different idea, which McMahon agreed to.

Moxley explained,

“The end of SummerSlam was Roman vs. Brock. Braun comes out, looks like a doofus because he can’t figure out how to cash in. I don’t remember exactly how it was supposed to go, but however it went was Brock’s idea.

“At 6pm before the show, everything that was supposed to happen – The Shield coming out that the writers have been working on tirelessly to have this perfect ending at SummerSlam that was good…

“...Brock comes in at 6pm and changes everything. And Vince is like, ‘Okay, we’re gonna go with Brock’s idea’ and it made everybody else look stupid except Brock, and the writers are just sitting there watching it in a room and they’re just like, ‘Come on, we had this great ending to the show...’”

The Shield reunited the next day on Raw instead, while Moxley was not needed in the SummerSlam main event.

What's next?

Braun Strowman will face Bobby Lashley in a one-on-one match at Super ShowDown on June 7, while Brock Lesnar has promised to cash in his Money In The Bank contract on Universal champion Seth Rollins on the June 3 episode of Raw.

Jon Moxley, meanwhile, will face Juice Robinson in NJPW on June 5 before taking on Joey Janela at AEW Fyter Fest on June 29.