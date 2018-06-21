WWE News: JR reveals Vince McMahon's WWE Successor

Who will take over from Vince McMahon, once he retires?

JR also spoke about how Triple H is an ideal fit

What's the story?

It is impossible to imagine WWE without Vince McMahon at the helm, leading the charge. But then again, it may be time for McMahon to step down someday because, after all, nothing in life lasts forever.

Jim Ross revealed that, in his opinion, Triple H would be Vince McMahon's ideal successor. He also elaborated upon how Vince McMahon is preparing him for the mammoth role in an interview with Business Insider (transcribed by Wrestling Inc.).

In case you didn't know...

Vince McMahon changed the territory system into a global business empire. He took the regional business of professional wrestling and transformed it into a multi-billion dollar entertainment venture, that telecasts to locations across the globe.

While the company is extremely profitable right now, Vince McMahon is a 72-year-old man currently. There are various contenders for his position, once he retires. The top contender, in everyone's eyes, is Triple H, who's done a spectacular job with the NXT brand.

The heart of the matter

While Jim Ross said that he doesn't see Vince McMahon going anywhere because he works out very hard, he speculated on who could take over after him:

I think that if I'm guessing, and it's gonna strictly be a guess, that the money would be on, probably, Paul Levesque to be Vince's successor.

Ross went on to speak about why Triple H is the right choice for the role, and how Vince McMahon has been preparing him:

I think Vince is kind of preparing him for that in a lot of ways. You always knew that he was different from the other guys because he was very studious and very under control. He didn't drink. No drugs. He looked to be a lifer early on, and he got a lot of that from being a fan all his life, growing up in the northeast, New Hampshire.

What's next?

It'll be a while before Vince McMahon steps down from his spot. It remains to be seen if Triple H will be his successor, but it's certainly a likely possibility. I'm curious to see what Triple H brings to the table when it's his time!

Would you like to see WWE run by Triple H? Leave a comment and let me know, folks!

