WWE News: Jim Ross' wife Jan Ross passes away after accident

Jim Ross' wife, Jan, has unfortunately passed away following a Vespa accident earlier this week.

by Mike Diaz Breaking 23 Mar 2017, 06:59 IST

After being put on life support following a Vespa accident, Jim Ross’ wife, Jan, has sadly passed away.

Earlier this week, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross’ wife, Jan Ross, was involved in a Vespa accident after being struck by a car without wearing a helmet on her way to the gym near her Oklahoma home.

Jan suffered multiple skull fractures and was rushed to the hospital to undergo surgery. Soon after Ross took to Twitter to alert the fans that his wife was in surgery, he stated that they need a miracle to save her life and requested everyone to pray for her well-being.

Hours later Ross took to his JR’s BBQ blog to post an emotional post on the ’life changing week.’ After being in critical condition and needing the swelling in her brain to subside if she had any chance at survival, Ross announced today via Twitter (Wed. March 22, 2017) that his ‘little angel’ was given her last rights by a priest and has passed away at the age of 55:

A Priest gave my wife Jan her last rites tonight. My little Angel is gone. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 23, 2017

This is a truly devastating event for the beloved former WWE commentator, and we here at Sportskeeda would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to the Ross family during this difficult time.