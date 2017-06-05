WWE News: Judy Poffo, mother of Randy Savage and Lanny Poffo, passes away at the age of 90

Judy Poffo, the mother of Lanny Poffo and the late Macho Man Randy Savage, has passed away at the age of 90. Lanny took to Twitter to inform the world about the passing of his mother.

My wonderful mother died tonight at the age of 90. pic.twitter.com/FxIOyhaWr4 — Lanny Poffo (@LannyPoffo) June 4, 2017

Judy Poffo met her husband, wrestling legend Angelo Poffo, at DePaul University, and the two married on June 6, 1949. The Poffos had two children who both became professional wrestlers; Lanny Poffo, known for his time as The Genius and Leaping Lanny, and Randy Poffo, known to the wrestling community as Macho Man Randy Savage.

Angelo Poffo passed away in 2010 at the age of 84 in Sarasota, Florida. Randy Savage passed away a year later May 20, 2011, in Seminole, Florida, 4 years later, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

According to a previous interview by Lanny with WrestleZone, Judy took the death of her husband and eldest son very hard; in fact, Lanny sold the house and moved in with her.

She also was upset that Randy Savage was inducted by himself as opposed to his wish of seeing the entire Poffo family inducted at the same time. However, Lanny said he decided to go against Randy’s wishes so the fans could see Macho Man take his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Many wrestlers, former and current, reached out to Lanny on Twitter to express their condolences.

On behalf of Sportskeeda, we would also like to extend our condolences to Lanny Poffo following the loss of his mother. May she rest in peace with her husband and eldest son.

