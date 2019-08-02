WWE News: Junior, NXT UK's Mark Andrews' band, release new album Beautiful Life

Beautiful Life is out now!

What's the story?

Junior, the band starring NXT UK's Mark Andrews, have today released their debut full-length album.

In case you didn't know...

If you're not up on your pop-punk music, you might only know Mark Andrews as the Welsh high-flyer from NXT UK, but Mandrews is actually also the bassist and co-lead vocalist of Junior. In fact, WWE fans may remember Pete Dunne interrupting the band in a not-so-subtle way.

Junior released the explosive PYD earlier this week with a video starring several stars from across WWE, NJPW and AEW.

Ruby Riott, Adam Cole, Drake Maverick, Mustafa Ali, Kassius Ohno, Rhea Ripley, referee Drake Wuertz, Will Ospreay, Elijah, Jimmy Havoc, Ricky Shane Page, TJP and Marty Scurll all have a part to play in the wrestling anthem which details what every one of them have gone through as part of dedication to their career.

The heart of the matter

Beautiful Life was released today via Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play and Deezer, and features tracks such as emphatic opener Girls and Boys, and hit singles Playing The Part, Don't Know What I'd Do, and PYD - which features the wrestler Elijah - and stars several WWE, NXT.

Another standout track is Brick by Brick, which has been selected as the NXT Loud track to accompany NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff.

ICYMI: Last night on @NXTUK it was announced that our song ‘Brick by Brick’ is going to be the #NXTLOUD theme!!!



‘Brick by Brick’ is on the album, ‘Beautiful Life’ which is out TOMORROW!



Pre-save it now: https://t.co/I4tQOAs6yW



Music, Merch, Tickets:https://t.co/yVKmmNRGjw 🧡 pic.twitter.com/gX5dO8a7BU — Junior (@musicofjunior) August 1, 2019

The band have previously released merchandise with the slogan "pretend pop punk" - but this is anything but. Beautiful Life is a perfect cocktail of pop punk and epic anthem rock fused with sing-a-long melodies and hard-hitting thrashy riffs.

Hey Becka is reminiscent of Green Day's Basket Case, while Day of the Dead is blink-182-esque. Beautiful Life is pop punk perfection in one neat, little package.

What's next?

The UK-based pop punk trio are currently embarking on a UK tour - playing in Cardiff tonight, before hitting Birmingham on Sunday 4th, Glasgow on Monday 5th, Manchester on Tuesday 6th, London on Wednesday 7th, Cheltenham on Wednesday 8th, and Sheffield on Thursday 9th. Tickets are available here.

You can buy a physical copy of Beautiful Life here or listen via Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play or Deezer.