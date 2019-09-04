WWE News: Kacy Catanzaro makes first comment following NXT departure rumors

Kacy Catanzaro

It was recently reported that NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro was leaving the company, due to a back injury. Catanzaro has now posted her first public comment since the report came out. She posted a gif featuring herself in action in an NXT ring, with the caption: "I’m gonna do things people have never seen before."

Catanzaro's NXT career

Catanzaro came to NXT back in 2017, after bagging an opportunity for a tryout at the WWE Performance Center. During the Mae Young Classic, her signing was announced by WWE. She lost her debut match in an NXT live event on April 19, 2018, against Reina González. Although Catanzaro went on to defeat González on the 2nd episode of the Mae Young Classic, she lost to Rhea Ripley on the fifth edition of the show. Catanzaro is in a relationship with WWE Superstar Ricochet.

Squared Circle Sirens had reported that Catanzaro recently handed her notice to WWE. According to the reports, Catanzaro suffered a back injury and decided to call it quits. Her final NXT match as of this moment was against Io Shirai, in a losing effort. She had posted a tweet a short while before the departure reports came out.

You just gotta do things your own way. Think outside the box. Push away that voice in your head that tells you to conform. Trust that little voice in your mind that tells you that you don't have to be like everybody else.

Kacy's first comment after the report came out

Kacy posted a gif which sees her hitting a modified Codebreaker on her opponent at an NXT live event. She stated that she'll do things people have never seen before. Here's Kacy's tweet:

I’m gonna do things people have never seen before. pic.twitter.com/G9KyFjD2R6 — Kacy Catanzaro (@KacyCatanzaro) September 3, 2019

WWE has yet to confirm Kacy's rumored departure, and she is still a part of the official NXT roster. Stay tuned for more updates on this story, as and when they come out.

