Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Kairi Sane to have first main roster match in Osaka 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
News
1.02K   //    02 Aug 2018, 13:56 IST

Kairi Sane is one of the most popular acts in NXT
Kairi Sane is one of the most popular acts in NXT

What's the story?

NXT women's championship number 1 contender, Kairi Sane, will compete in her first main roster event on August 31st when the WWE visits Osaka.

In case you didn't know...

Kairi Sane is one of the most popular female performers in NXT and is the winner of the inaugural Mae Young Classic.

The WWE are set for a three-day tour to Japan at the end of August, first holding two dates in Tokyo before heading to Osaka on August 31st.

The heart of the matter

WWE confirmed yesterday via their WWE Japan Twitter page that Kairi Sane would be appearing alongside the rest of the main roster for the company's show in Osaka.

Sane will work with the Raw roster on the night and is scheduled to face veteran, Mickie James. Elsewhere on the card, Japanese native, Akira Tozawa, will compete for the Cruiserweight Championship, while former NJPW star, Finn Balor, will go head to head in what promises to be one of the night's star attractions.

This is how the rest of the card looks like:

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax (with Alexa Bliss as the special guest referee)

Bobby Lashley vs. Elias

Kairi Sane vs. Mickie James

Ember Moon, Dana Brooke, and Natalya vs. The Riott Squad

Titus Worldwide vs. The Revival

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Akira Tozawa vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak

Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal

What's next?

There is every chance Sane could be making her main roster debut with the NXT women's title around her waist.

Sane is set to face Shayna Baszler in a rematch from last year's Mae Young Classic final for the NXT title at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV on August 18th.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Kairi Sane
Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
5 wrestlers in NXT who have a bright future on the main...
RELATED STORY
NXT Spoiler: Women's Championship match set for TakeOver:...
RELATED STORY
9 ideal debut feuds for incoming NXT call-ups
RELATED STORY
NXT News: Women's Championship match set for NXT...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: More details on Io Shirai's signing
RELATED STORY
NXT News: *Spoiler* NXT title match made official for...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Possible reason behind the disconnect between...
RELATED STORY
NXT- 5 Points to Note: 18 July, 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Dream matches between main roster and NXT superstars
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE fans need to know about Io Shirai
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us