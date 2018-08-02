WWE News: Kairi Sane to have first main roster match in Osaka

02 Aug 2018

Kairi Sane is one of the most popular acts in NXT

What's the story?

NXT women's championship number 1 contender, Kairi Sane, will compete in her first main roster event on August 31st when the WWE visits Osaka.

In case you didn't know...

Kairi Sane is one of the most popular female performers in NXT and is the winner of the inaugural Mae Young Classic.

The WWE are set for a three-day tour to Japan at the end of August, first holding two dates in Tokyo before heading to Osaka on August 31st.

The heart of the matter

WWE confirmed yesterday via their WWE Japan Twitter page that Kairi Sane would be appearing alongside the rest of the main roster for the company's show in Osaka.

Sane will work with the Raw roster on the night and is scheduled to face veteran, Mickie James. Elsewhere on the card, Japanese native, Akira Tozawa, will compete for the Cruiserweight Championship, while former NJPW star, Finn Balor, will go head to head in what promises to be one of the night's star attractions.

This is how the rest of the card looks like:

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax (with Alexa Bliss as the special guest referee)

Bobby Lashley vs. Elias

Kairi Sane vs. Mickie James

Ember Moon, Dana Brooke, and Natalya vs. The Riott Squad

Titus Worldwide vs. The Revival

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Akira Tozawa vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak

Finn Balor vs. Jinder Mahal

What's next?

There is every chance Sane could be making her main roster debut with the NXT women's title around her waist.

Sane is set to face Shayna Baszler in a rematch from last year's Mae Young Classic final for the NXT title at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV on August 18th.